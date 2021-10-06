Permanent COVID-19 vaccination site established in Stony Hill

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, has announced the establishment of a permanent COVID-19 vaccination site in the Stony Hill Division of her constituency.

The site is located at the Stony Hill HEART Academy and is open Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Cuthbert-Flynn, who was making her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, is encouraging all her constituents to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“Many have died from my constituency and some are still in the hospital. I urge you to take the vaccine, as it saves lives, and continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols,” she advised.

In the meantime, Cuthbert-Flynn pointed out that while it has been a challenging year for MPs, as they have not been able to do as much as they would have liked in their constituencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “I want to assure the people of St Andrew West Rural and Jamaica that we will get the job done”.

“Our Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and the team at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, led by our super Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, are steering the country in the right direction,” she said.

She further noted that Tufton's solution-oriented approach to the many challenges the pandemic has placed on the health sector “is wise and instructive”, adding that through it all, Prime Minister Holness has “exemplified the thoughtfulness, patience and level-headed thinking which this particular time in our history demands from its leader. We have the best team, at the right time”.

“We are lucky to have this Government at the helm because many countries are struggling to pay their bills at this time due to the pandemic. Dr Nigel Clarke at the helm of our Finance Ministry is keeping us financially safe as we navigate this trying time, through his prudent and disciplined fiscal policies which guide us,” she asserted.

Cuthbert-Fynn further pointed out that more than $60 billion has been spent to respond to the COVID-19 challenges, and according to the supplementary budget tabled by Dr Clarke, there will be an increase from $60 billion to $75 billion to facilitate a timely recovery from the pandemic and its effects.