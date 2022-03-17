Permits needed to host events says JCF

Permits needed to host events says JCFThursday, March 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - With the recent announcement of the reopening of the entertainment sector by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has sought to remind the public that they need to acquire a permit to legally host an event.
With that said, the JCF also sought to outline the steps one should take when applying for said permit.
According to a release, in order to obtain a permit to host an entertainment event, a promoter needs to:
1. Submit an application at least 10 clear days before the scheduled event.
2. Address the application to the Superintendent in charge of the division in which the event s to be held.
The application should also clearly outline:
i. the applicant's name, address and contact number
ii. reason for applying for the permit and the type of event
iii. date, time and venue of the event
iv. name of the sound employed to play
v. name and address of the selector/owner of the sound
The public is also being reminded that as outlined by the PM, event venues should not exceed 70 per cent of its total capacity.
