Permits needed to host events says JCF

With that said, the JCF also sought to outline the steps one should take when applying for said permit.



According to a release, in order to obtain a permit to host an entertainment event, a promoter needs to:







2. Address the application to the Superintendent in charge of the division in which the event s to be held.



The application should also clearly outline:



i. the applicant's name, address and contact number

ii. reason for applying for the permit and the type of event

iii. date, time and venue of the event

iv. name of the sound employed to play

v. name and address of the selector/owner of the sound



The public is also being reminded that as outlined by the PM, event venues should not exceed 70 per cent of its total capacity.

1. Submit an application at least 10 clear days before the scheduled event.