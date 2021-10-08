Person of interest becomes Portland's 13th murder victim

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man whom the police had named as a person of interest in a spate of recent break-ins has become this parish's 13th murder victim of the year.

Dead is Danion “Oney” Brown of Authur's Lane – frequently referred to as 94 Hill Top — in Port Antonio. He was killed at his house about 4:30pm Friday, after his door was kicked in by assailants who shot him twice then left.

“We are seeking all the assistance that we can from members of the public to clear this matter as quickly as possible. Mr Brown… was also a person of interest in several break-ins in the Port Antonio police division and we are not certain from which angle this attack came. But we still need to put all the necessary efforts in place to clear this crime as soon as possible,” said DSP Troyville Haughton, who is in charge of operations for the Portland Division.

He added that his team had cleared up eight murders so far this year, four of which were committed last year.

