Person of interest held in killing of GraceKennedy driver

Person of interest held in killing of GraceKennedy driverWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
St Catherine South police have held a person of interest in relation to the murder of 30-year-old GraceKennedy haulage contractor Leona “Kimmy” Salmon, whose body was found in bushes last Thursday in the Central Village area of the parish.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the suspect was held in a recent operation in Central Village, and is expected to be questioned in the presence of his attorney in short order.
Reports from the police are that Salmon was killed early Wednesday morning while making deliveries in close proximity to her home in Windsor Heights, off Windsor Road in St Catherine.
She was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a slashed throat and plucked out eyes.
