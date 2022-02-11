Persons of interest shun cops in Kingston Western

None of the eight men who were listed as persons of interest and asked to turn themselves over to the police have come forward.

The Kingston Western police listed the eight individuals and urged them to report to the Denham Town Police Station's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), by 6:00 pm on Thursday.

But the head of the division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, told OBSERVER ONLINE that none of the men turned up.

”None at all,” SSP Phipps said, adding that the men were listed because police believe they can help with several ongoing investigations being carried out in the division.

The listed men are:

- Tarik Chambers, otherwise called 'Bootman'

- Raheem Foster, otherwise called 'Stretchy' or 'Squaddy'

- Jerome Noble, otherwise called 'Little Willy'

- Shemar Ralford, otherwise called 'Baby'

Men known only as:

- 'Bigger'

- 'Will Smith'

- 'Todoe'

- 'Puppa'

Anyone knowing these men's whereabouts is asked to call the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.