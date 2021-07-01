Persons seeking to host events must get permission from police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reminding the public that the provisions of the Noise Abatement Act remain in place, despite the Government's adjusted COVID-19 containment measures for the entertainment sector taking effect Thursday.

This means that persons seeking to hold events of any size must seek permission from their local police, said the law enforcement officers in a release.

The police said that the Noise Abatement Act stipulates that an application must be made in writing to the Superintendent in charge of the division at least 10 days prior to the date of the event.

The written application should contain pertinent details such as the number or persons expected at the event and the proposed start and end times.

The police also reminded persons that other agencies, such as the Municipal Authority and Copyright Agencies also have a part to play in the granting of permits to stage events.

Persons are being urged to consult with their local police when planning events to ensure the smooth resumption of activities in the sector.