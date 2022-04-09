Peru declares tourism emergency over COVID

Peru declares tourism emergency over COVIDSaturday, April 09, 2022
|
LIMA, Peru (AFP) — Peru on Saturday declared a state of emergency in its critical tourism industry, which has been crushed by COVID.
The country went from receiving 4.4 million foreign tourists in 2019 to 900,000 in 2020. In 2021, only 400,000 visited, according to official data.
The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism will approve the emergency plan within 15 days, including financial rescue measures and investment in tourism promotion.
Known for Machu Picchu and its varied cuisine, Peru's economy plunged 11.12 per cent in 2020 and was in recession until June 2021, but the blow was much greater in the tourism sector.
Peru in December began to suffer the third wave of the pandemic, but infections have decreased considerably in recent weeks.
With 33 million people, Peru officially has registered more than 3.5 million cases of coronavirus and more than 212,000 deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy