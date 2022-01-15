Petersfield residents protest alleged police shooting

PETERSFIELD, Westmoreland — Residents of the Riverhead area of the Carawina community in Petersfield, Westmoreland, have mounted roadblocks in the area to protest the shooting of a man, allegedly by the police, on Friday.

A resident who did not wish to be identified by name told OBSERVER ONLINE that she heard numerous gunshots in the area.

“I was sitting right here and mi hear bow, bow, bow, bow and all the children run in the garage.

“There was no shoot out. I want justice, it's not right!” she shouted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in charge of operations for the Westmoreland Police Division, Adrian Hamilton told OBSERVER ONLINE that the road block was in relation to a police operation in the Carawina community.

“Police were on operation when they were confronted by a group of men who fired on them, the police in defence of their lives returned the fire. The area was checked and no one was found injured,” Hamilton shared.

However, Hamilton said that later on Friday 20-year-old Jashaun Atkinson turned up at the Savanna-la-Mar hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The matter is now the subject of a probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations, the Westmoreland CIB as well as the internal arms of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“This area has seen a high level of criminal activities coming from last year, leading to the start of this year as well,” said Hamilton. The DSP is imploring residents to share what they know with the police in order to allow the investigative process to take its course.

Hamilton has also named Mark Phillips, otherwise called 'Frog Heart' from Riverhead in Carawina, as well as Sheldon Allen, otherwise called 'Buss Head' as persons of interest. He is urging the men to turn themselves over to the authorities within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another resident who spoke with our news centre claimed that the lawmen started firing before they exited their vehicles.

“Yesterday dem fawud, dem start shoot before them open the car. Nobody nuh shoot after dem or nothing,” he declared”.

Kimberly Peddie