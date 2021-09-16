Petition calls for 'too good to lose' Floyd Green to be reinstated as Agriculture Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An online petition has been launched calling for the reinstatement of Floyd Green as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, following his resignation on Wednesday over his attendance at a birthday party where COVID-19 protocols were breached.

The petitioner is contending that instead of resigning from his portfolio, Green should have been allowed to write an apology for his actions to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the people of Jamaica, among other things.

The change.org petition, which is called 'Floyd Green must be reinstated, suspension and an apology are enough', has been addressed to Holness.

It was created by an individual referring to him or herself as 'Petition for Floyd Green People'.

The petition has so far gained over 3,900 signatures, which is not far from its 5,000 signature target.

The petitioner described Green as an "honest and very hardworking minister", claiming that he was "the best minister" Jamaica "has had in years".

The petitioner added: "He is young and promising, very dedicated and he attempts to make every area as important as next. He encompasses the young to venture into the Agricultural Industry.

"Yes, we all make mistakes, some stupid, which may or may not cause consequences, but his resignation at this time is NOT necessary," argued the petitioner.

With Green's removal from the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, the petitioner questioned what would happen to the Agricultural sector going forward, this despite veteran politician, Audley Shaw, who is the current Minister of Industry and Commerce, assuming responsibility of the ministry.

"What light is there now at the end of the tunnel for the Agricultural Industry to which we as a nation are trying to make our second major industry?" the petitioner asked.

A better alternative to Floyd's resignation, according to the petition, would be the payment of any fines by Green under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) should he be charged for any offence relative to the party.

"A written apology to the people of Jamaica and the Prime Minister, and the paying of the charges associated with the DMRA Regulations, even a suspension for a few weeks should be enough punishment.

"We are sacrificing the growth of our Agricultural sector for the minority of persons on social media who complain but have no solutions!!! HE IS TOO GOOD TO LOSE!!!!!!," concluded the petition.

One individual who signed the petition, Lamoy Vassell, argued that, Green "didn't get a a fair chance".

"Nothing is wrong cause he's at a hotel," Vassell added.

Carlene Lewis commented, "Hardworking Minister who has the potential to become leader of the [Jamaica Labour] party."

Green resigned from the Cabinet following a meeting with Holness on Wednesday.

The video, which sparked outrage on social media also includes Andrew Bellamy, the councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), and Green's assistant, Gabrielle Hylton, who is also vice-president of the JLP National Organisation for Women.

In the video, Green and others are seen sharing in a toast while gathered at a table boasting bottles of Moet, Red Bull and other refreshments and food items.

During the toast, shouts of “No-movement Day” and “Shower Labourite”, a term used in reference to supporters of the ruling JLP, are heard.

Bellamy has resigned the board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), and as chairperson of all committees under his leadership at KSAMC.

For her part, Hylton has resigned from her positions on all Government Boards.