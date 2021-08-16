Pfizer submits data for 3rd dose approval in US

Pfizer submits data for 3rd dose approval in USMonday, August 16, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) —Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday submitted preliminary clinical data to US health authorities as part of their effort to seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine for all Americans.
Last week, the United States approved the booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.
Pfizer and BioNTech presented the results of their Phase One trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of a third shot.
"The data we've seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.
"A booster vaccine could help reduce infection and disease rates in people who have previously been vaccinated and better control the spread of virus variants during the coming season," said BioNTech Co-founder Ugur Sahin.
The companies plan to submit the same information to European authorities in the coming weeks.
The move comes despite appeals by the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations. Israel has also began administering third doses to its citizens.
An advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, a top US healthcare agency, is slated to meet in late August to discuss the approval of a third dose of the vaccine for adults over 65, care home residents and healthcare workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy