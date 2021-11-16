Pfizer vaccine now available for J'cans 50 years and older

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans 50 years and older are now able to access the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine currently in country, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people 18 years and older.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make an appointment using the ministry's website (www.moh.gov.jm) or by calling the National Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663 5683).

Individuals should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

The ministry encouraged members of the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 5:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 16, a total of 1,058,139 doses of a COVID 19 vaccine had been administered. Of that number, 572,497 were first doses, 420,638 were second doses and 60,974 were single dose, the ministry said.