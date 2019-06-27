Phillips gets heavy Portmore councillor corps endorsement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips is gaining major support from the councillor corps in Portmore for his 'One PNP – Powerful Together' campaign, in the leadership challenge by Peter Bunting.

According to a release, Phillips' campaign, which officially started today, has been endorsed by the Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas, as well as seven of the eight councillors and caretaker in Portmore.

Four councillors in the South St Catherine constituency and three of the councillors in South East St Catherine as well as the councillor/caretaker for the Independence City Division, Khourie Peterkin have all taken the decision to stand with Phillips.

Deputy Mayor and Councillor for the Edgewater Division Alric Campbell also lends his support to the opposition leaders stating that “the party leader has given the assurance that he will be using this experience to lead the party to victory in the next General Election” adding that “the agenda of the government of the PNP will be set by the people. I am therefore quite proud and supportive of his approach.”

Most Portmore councillors agreed that Phillips has the experience and maturity and he is the best choice for party leader, and has proven to be a great performer.

Joining Yvonne McCormack, Councillor for Greater Portmore East Division are Gary Nicholson of Greater Portmore North, Vanrick Preddie of Hellshire Division and Anthony 'Junior' Wint of Braeton Division.

Councillor Fenley Douglas of Waterford Division said, “he has always put Jamaica first and in a positive light. The international agencies, including the IMF respect him. I want to give my children and grandchildren hope for a brighter future and Dr Phillips is the best choice I can make at this time.”

The councillors argued that Phillips is a man of unquestionable integrity and they support his objective under the 'One PNP - Powerful Together' campaign which is to bring the party together around a set of core principles anchored in trust, performance and renewal.