Phillips saddened by passing of Dr Paul Robertson

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Member of Parliament for East Central St Andrew and former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips is expressing sadness and shock at news of the sudden passing of People's National Party (PNP) stalwart Dr Paul Robertson.

“Paul was one of the generation who completed his high school and university education in the immediate years after Jamaica's Independence and who thereafter devoted his life to serving his country and its people.” Phillips said.

He said former PNP president Michael Manley inspired Robertson's lifelong devotion.

“Along with Michael and PJ Patterson, Paul as general secretary was an architect of the rebuilding of the party after its defeat in 1980. After the victory in 1989 he served in successive Cabinets most notably as minister of industry and commerce and of foreign affairs. He was also a successful and much beloved Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern,” Phillips stated.

Phillips hailed Robertson as a devoted patriot who continued to give national and community service even after his departure from active political life.

“Quiet and soft spoken, he was a loyal Jamaican who served his country well. I extend condolences to his daughters and the other members of his family and friends,” he said.