Phillips welcomes PSOJ call for national dialogue on crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips, says he welcomes the call from the President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Howard Mitchell for the government and Opposition to sit with civil society to discuss the root causes of crime.

According to a statement today, Phillips said that the PNP is ready for those talks and had proposed the holding of such a meeting during Vale Talks in January. The talks have not been held, Phillips said, because Jamaica House continues to say that the Prime Minister is unavailable.

Phillips said the PNP stands ready to participate in any sponsored discussion by the PSOJ which addresses the continuing upsurge in crime across the country.

The violence the party said, continues to affect places such as May Pen, Savanna-La-Mar, Montego Bay and Spanish Town.

It is said the current upsurge in crime is now being reflected in the crime data released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force where the murder, shooting and robbery for January to June 2019 have surpassed the corresponding period for 2018.

The party also noted that the Shadow Minister of National Security, Fitz Jackson, has been pointing out for some time that the states of emergency (SOEs) and zones of special operations (ZOSOs) cannot be the end-all responses to the upsurge in crime.

“The situation requires a comprehensive strategy which must incorporate the views of civil society and other critical stakeholders,” Dr Phillips reiterated.