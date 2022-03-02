Phone thief nabbed in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An alleged phone thief who was nabbed by an off-duty policeman in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, March 1, has been charged.

He is 37-year-old Junior Blair of a Crescent Road address in Kingston.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 4:30 pm, a man was conducting business along King Street when he was pounced upon by three men. One of the men robbed him of his Samsung A30 cellular phone valued at US$200 and J$3,000.

An off-duty policeman saw the incident unfolding, intervened and nabbed Blair. He was later charged with robbery with aggravation.