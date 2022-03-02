Phone thief nabbed in downtown Kingston

Phone thief nabbed in downtown KingstonWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – An alleged phone thief who was nabbed by an off-duty policeman in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, March 1, has been charged.
He is 37-year-old Junior Blair of a Crescent Road address in Kingston.
Reports from the Central Police are that about 4:30 pm, a man was conducting business along King Street when he was pounced upon by three men. One of the men robbed him of his Samsung A30 cellular phone valued at US$200 and J$3,000.
An off-duty policeman saw the incident unfolding, intervened and nabbed Blair. He was later charged with robbery with aggravation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy