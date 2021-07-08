Photo of the Day: New York honours trailblazing Jamaican nurse

Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a Jamaican-born health care worker who was the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, waves to spectators as she leads marchers through the Financial District as confetti falls during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, in New York. The parade kicked off at Battery Park and travel up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes, which has hosted parades honoring world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. The photo, taken by John Minchillo of the AP, is our shot of the day.