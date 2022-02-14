Photos from Red Stripe Super Bowl viewing event

Photos from Red Stripe Super Bowl viewing eventMonday, February 14, 2022
|
NFL fans were out in their numbers at the Red Stripe sponsored viewing event at Jangas Sound Bar on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for their first NFL title in 22 years in an exciting game that had viewers at the edge of their seats.
OBSERVER ONLINE was at the event and shares some highlights in the gallery.
