Picasso painting sells for US$103 m in New York – auction house

Picasso painting sells for US$103 m in New York – auction houseThursday, May 13, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— Pablo Picasso's "Woman sitting by a window (Marie-Therese)" sold Thursday for US$103.4 million at Christie's in New York, the auction house said.
The painting, completed in 1932, was sold for US$90 million, which rose to US$103.4 million when fees and commissions were added, after 19 minutes of bidding, Christie's said.
The sale confirms the vitality of the art market despite the COVID-19 pandemic -- but also the special status of Picasso, who was born in 1881 and died in 1973.
The same painting was acquired only eight years ago at a London sale for 28.6 million pounds, or about US$44.8 million, less than half the price offered Thursday.
Five works by the Spanish painter have now crossed the symbolic threshold of US$100 million.
Even before this sale, he was already alone at the top of this very exclusive club with four paintings, including "Women of Algiers," which holds the record for a Picasso, at US$179.4 million in 2015.
This is the first time in two years that a work has broken the US$100 million mark, since a copy of Claude Monet's "Meules" series reached US$110.7 million at Sotheby's, also in New York.
On Tuesday, the painting "In This Case" by the American painter Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for US$93.1 million at Christie's in the first of the major spring sales, one of the two most important events in the auction world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy