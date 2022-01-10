Pillion arrested after police constable mowed down by motorcyclist

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – A police constable has been hospitalised after he was mowed down by a motorcyclist in Santa Cruz on Monday during an operation with the Transport Authority.

Head of the St Elizabeth police, Superintendent Dwight Daley told OBSERVER ONLINE that the incident happened about 11:00 am near the Horizon Park housing scheme.

“The policeman works with the Transport Authority and I understand that they were conducting duties, when he was hit down by a motorcycle,” said Daley.

The injured policeman was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital for treatment for a broken leg.

Daley said the motorcyclist managed to elude the police, but a pillion was arrested.

“The driver sped away and made good his escape…. They held onto the pillion, but he is not cooperating as it relates to who was driving,” said Daley.

He is in the meantime, imploring motorists to obey the police.

“We implore motorists to always comply with the instructions of the police, because when you don't situations like this will arise. The police[man] is injured. He could have lost his life and we don't want that,” added Daley.

“If the documents are not up to date or if you have anything illegal, it is best to stop and let the police do their job,” he said.

- Kasey Williams