Pipe repairs affect water supply to Havendale, environs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be carrying out urgent repairs on a broken twelve-inch pipeline in the Havendale area of St Andrew today, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. As a result there will be a disruption in water supply to several communities.

Areas to be affected are: Havendale, Chancery Hall Heights, sections of Meadowbrook to include Meadowbrook Way, Michigan Avenue and Michigan Estate.

Customers in the affected areas are being urged to store water where possible for use during the period.