Pipe repairs force water lock-off in Washington Gardens, Olympic Way and environs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that operation is currently suspended at the Molynes Road #5 Booster Station, to allow for emergency leak repair to be carried out.

Customers in some Corporate Area communities will experience reduced pressures or no water conditions as a result, the NWC said, adding that regular water supply is expected to resume by 8:00 pm, today Saturday, May 1.

Impacted areas include Washington Gardens, Molynes Court, Maple Leaf, sections of Molynes Road, Seaward Drive, Olympic Way and Bayfarm Road.