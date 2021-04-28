Pipeline repair forces water lock-off along Spanish Town Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that water supply distribution on the Spanish Town Road network in St Andrew is now being suspended in order to facilitate further emergency pipeline repairs along the network.

The NWC is indicating that the necessary repairs will require several hours for completion and as a result customers may experience low pressure or no water conditions for the duration.

Completion time is estimated at 8:00 pm today, April 28.

Areas to be impacted include Marcus Garvey Drive, Spanish Town Road and all roads leading off, sections of Washington Gardens, Cooreville Gardens and New Haven.