Pipeline repairs disrupt water supply to sections of Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that customers in some sections of Ocho Rios, St Ann will experience a disruption in their regular water supply, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow Wednesday, April 28. The water lock-off is to facilitate repairs to a 10-inch transmission pipeline along Main Street in the town, the NWC said.

Customers along Main Street and all roads leading off are encouraged to store water for use during the period of disruption.