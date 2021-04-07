Pipeline work disrupts water supply to Spanish Town Road network

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that water supply on the Spanish Town Road network in St Andrew are suspended in order to facilitate urgent pipeline repairs.

The Commission said customers supplied by the network are likely to experience no water conditions or low pressure for the several hours until the work is completed.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 9:00 pm today.

According to the Commission, areas to be impacted include Marcus Garvey Drive, Spanish Town Road and all roads leading off, sections of Washington Gardens, Cooreville Gardens and New Haven.

Some areas, including customers situated in Cooreville Gardens and environs may experience a gradual increase in pressures over several hours as the system charges, the Commission said.

The NWC estimated that most areas will have near normal water supply restored by early morning (6:00 am) Thursday, April 8.