Pipeline work disrupts water supply to Spanish Town Road network

Pipeline work disrupts water supply to Spanish Town Road networkWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that water supply on the Spanish Town Road network in St Andrew are suspended in order to facilitate urgent pipeline repairs.
The Commission said customers supplied by the network are likely to experience no water conditions or low pressure for the several hours until the work is completed.
The repairs are expected to be completed by 9:00 pm today.
According to the Commission, areas to be impacted include Marcus Garvey Drive, Spanish Town Road and all roads leading off, sections of Washington Gardens, Cooreville Gardens and New Haven.
Some areas, including customers situated in Cooreville Gardens and environs may experience a gradual increase in pressures over several hours as the system charges, the Commission said.
The NWC estimated that most areas will have near normal water supply restored by early morning (6:00 am) Thursday, April 8.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy