Plan to reopen the entertainment sector to be announced soon, Holness says

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Government will shortly tell the country how the entertainment sector, which has been shuttered for nearly two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be reopened.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave this assurance on Tuesday as he addressed a media briefing at Jamaica House, where he announced a further relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols.



“The Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, will be coming shortly with a plan that is being contemplated right now as to how we will treat with entertainment events,” Holness said.



As it relates to when the government will shift its position on allowing only vaccinated persons to attend events like this weekend's Gibson/McCook Relays, Holness explained that within the current COVID-19 protocols, attendance at large events still posed a risk of spreading of the virus.



“The position [of the government], based upon public health science and advice, is that it is best to have only vaccinated persons gather en masse,” the prime minister said.



He pointed out that fans attending large sporting events overseas are required to be vaccinated.



“So, it's not unusual. I am sympathetic towards persons who are not vaccinated,” Holness stated, while pointing out that children who are not vaccinated will soon be returning to school.



“It's all about trying to get the right balance as we carefully exit [the COVID protocols],” he stressed.



The prime minister said he was “not of a mind or view that says that unvaccinated people should be discriminated against. But, in the balance of trying to make sure that we do not see a recurrence and a surge, there are some things that we have to carefully do”.



The question of only vaccinated persons being allowed to attend large scale events is significant since only 23 per of Jamaicans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one year after the government launched its vaccination drive.