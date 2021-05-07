Plans for BRPA to be finalised and implemented 2021/22 fiscal year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Draft Management Plan and Zoning Plan for the Black River Protected Area (BRPA), which were recently completed by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), are to be finalised with key stakeholders for implementation in 2021/22.

This was announced by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Warmington said the partnership will be one of the primary mechanisms to successfully safeguard the BRPA.

He explained that: “The effective management of this protected area will require a multi-stakeholder and multisectoral approach as well as the active engagement of local communities, resource users, private sector, non-governmental organisations, donors, [and] government bodies at local and national levels, for example [in the] agriculture, fisheries, environment and tourism sectors.”

He added that the first meeting of the management committee has been held and will be one vehicle used to involve stakeholders in the management of the area, with a management plan as a guide.