Plans for sustainable tourism framework revealed in Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The development of a sustainable framework and strategy for the tourism sector is now underway.

The initiative aims to enhance the resilience of the industry and increase its sustainability during times of crisis.

Portfolio Minister Edmund Bartlett made the disclosure in his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“When it comes to sustainable goods and services, the initiative will include policy, regulatory and institutional frameworks as well as suitable inducements to promote supply and productive capacity,” he outlined.

“This will address supply shortages, allowing us to keep a larger portion of the industry's foreign exchange earnings here in Jamaica,” Minister Bartlett said.

In addition, the Minister highlighted several priority policies in this area that are to be finalised for the Financial Year 2022/23. These are the Water Sports Policy, which seeks to sustain a viable, safe and productive water sports industry, and the Climate Change and Multi-Hazard Contingency Programme.

This is being implemented by the Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

It seeks to develop comprehensive disaster risk reduction strategies for the tourism sector as part of the National Emergency Management Framework for managing and responding to emergencies and disasters.

The Ministry has also developed a Destination Assurance Strategy and Framework, which aims to streamline the various elements that contribute to market readiness for seamless and safe delivery of visitor experiences from arrival to departure.

Bartlett said Cabinet has approved the white and green paper for the policy. It is soon to be brought before the House of Representatives.

Other initiatives being pursued by the Ministry include the World Bank-funded Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) and the use of an Internet-based geographic information system (GIS) mapping database that will provide the framework for building a more resilient and sustainable tourism sector.