Plant at least one tree, PNP's Frazer Binns urges Jamaicans

KINGSTON, Jamaica— In marking National Tree Planting Day 2021, People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on land, environment and climate change, Senator Sophia Frazer Binns, called on Jamaicans to play their part in planting at least one tree as a commitment to preserving and restoring the environment.

Spokesman on water and agriculture, Lothan Cousins, also encouraged Jamaicans noting that “tree-planting initiatives are important for food and water security, for the conservation of biological resources and helps us to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change.”

The spokespersons took part in a tree planting ceremony, at the Foga Road High School in South Western Clarendon, in commemoration of National Tree Planting Day.

PNP President Mark Golding also planted Blue Mahoe, Seaside Mahoe, Pride of Barbados, Frangipani and Pomegranate trees to mark the National Tree Planting Day. He said, “as citizens of this earth we must take climate change seriously and do what we can by replanting at least three trees for each tree that we remove.

Junior Shadow Minister of Land, Environment and Climate Change, Lenroy James said, “many small steps will add up to the large gains if each Jamaican plants at least one tree per month for the next twelve months. At the end of this period, Jamaica would have planted 34 million trees.”

Senator Frazer Binns also noted that reforestation is critically important to small island developing states such as Jamaica, that are vulnerable to hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Citing Tropical Strom Grace as an example, she said that, “while Jamaica is not a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, we continue to experience the devastating effects of climate change and environmental degradation.”

“Jamaica must live up to its moniker as the 'land of wood and water'. Over the years, through our own actions, we have destroyed our forest cover. This has led to lasting effects such as land slippage, destruction of our flora and fauna, homes, infrastructure and in some instances, lives. We must seize the moment and act with alacrity for Jamaica and our planet. Jamaica has the potential to capitalise on its over 300 native tree species, and become a major carbon sink in the region,” the Senator said.