Players in the fashion, culinary industries urge creatives to be hungry, professional and determined

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Several players in the local fashion and culinary industries are imploring upcoming professionals in the field to exude qualities of professionalism, hunger, passion and determination in order to be successful at their crafts.

The stakeholders were among panelists at Thursday's Jamaica Creative Career Expo hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Leading the way in imploring Jamaican creatives to be "hungry" in their quest for success is Senior Associate Editor of Lifestyle and Social Content at the Jamaica Observer, Novia McDonald-Whyte.

"You have to be hungry, and when I say hungry, literally starving. And if you're not hungry, you will not succeed. It's as simple as that," she stressed.

Additionally, she noted that every single day "you have to send the elevator back down", meaning that, like her career in journalism, the process of being hungry is renewed.

In elaborating, she further explained that, "The newspaper keeps you humble and keeps you hungry, too, because every single day you have to start from ground zero, because today's news is used to wrap tomorrow's fish and chips.

"So every single day you are building. You don't have the luxury to say to your readers, 'dear reader, because of the challenges of COVID, there is no content'," explained McDonald-Whyte.

Celebrity tailor and fashion designer, Carlton Brown, urged young creatives to believe in themselves and their products.

"You have to believe in you and you have to believe in your product...I grew up in foster care, and growing up in foster care and there was a machine there and that's how I really started," he shared.

Highlighting jokingly, but factually, that he won every 'needle and thread race' as a youngster, Brown said that the experience taught him practice.

"The lesson for me there growing up in that [context] was, what was there I had to work with it. What it did for me was I had to believe. Apart from believing, you can love it enuh, but we can fall out of it and that goes in life... with everything," he stated.

"... But once you have that passion for it, it never leaves... and you believe in your gut [feeling]...," continued the celebrity designer.

"This is the mistake a lot of you make: The minute you see your sum'n on TV or in the paper, you reach. You don't start yet!" he advised.

Fashion designer and University of Technology (UTECH) lecturer, Donald Mirander, highlighted the need for creatives to certify their skillset.

"I find that in Jamaica a lot of creatives here, their businesses are built on experiential knowledge, and it's good to be able to say, 'That grandma I sat in the room... and learnt the little tricks', but it is very important to understand the history, the background, the different techniques," he explained.

He added: "I find that a lot of creatives don't know their worth, don't know their value, and when you're able to differentiate certain things in the field like being able to know... the ins and outs of being an entrepreneur right.

"So it's not just about getting up and sowing, and so on. It's also important [to certify your skillset], because you will then be able to add value to your product and your business," asserted Mirander.

Another panelist, Mina Robertson, founder and creative director of clothing line Haveli, highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic shuttered her new business that opened in January, 2020.

Despite the "devastating" impact, she never gave up hope and demonstrated sheer gut and determination in carrying on her business, especially relative to financial management.

"It was devastating. There was a feeling in my stomach that I can't describe... I stayed calm and I stayed cool, and I said, 'Okay. This is happening. It's happening to everyone. I am not special. It's global," recalled Robertson.

"It's time for grace. It's time to look out for those who have invested in me and invested in my vision, because that's a big part of creative entrepreneurship. People are investing their livelihoods in your visions and you've made a promise to people that you have to keep, so that was my first priority," she outlined.

Most importantly, the businesswoman said the pandemic has taught her to trust her intuition, "because when the pandemic hit, no one had the answers".

"So it made me had to trust [my intuition], I know, what I am going to do here. I am going to have to follow my gut. I'm going to make my decision, [and] I am going to have to take ownership for this, and that trust in my intuition has really helped the business grow," she indicated.

Meanwhile, renowned executive chef at R Hotel in Kingston, Brian Lumley, encouraged creatives to be professional as they go about honing their craft.

"Between a cook or someone who makes clothes or somebody who writes blogs and feels like they are an award winning journalist now, it's the professionalism and dedication to the craft," he contended.

"You don't have the luxury of an off button. When you're called to the stage, it's that attention to training and dedication that prepares you for that moment. That's the difference, I think, between who can do it and who can't," declared Lumley.