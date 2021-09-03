Plumber at Sav-la-Mar Hospital dies from COVID-19

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Staff at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital have been plunged into mourning for the second time in a week following the death of yet another worker from their ranks.

Thirty-four-year-old David Simpson, a plumber from the maintenance department, reportedly lost his battle with COVID-19 on Thursday night.

"I can confirm, sadly, at this time, that we lost another loving member of the maintenance department. He was transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies earlier this week," said Eric Clarke, chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority. Simpson was first admitted to the hospital where he worked last week Wednesday, but his condition worsened.

"We regret [his passing] and I do reach out to his family and the staff as well because it is very hard during this time when we have this loss," added a subdued Clarke who said a retired porter from the hospital had also lost his battle with COVID-19.

“It is not a good day for us," Clarke told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Hospital staff were left reeling after 37-year-old Diagrea Davis-Cunningham, who led the nursing team at the hospital's heavily trafficked Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E), died at Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday night. She was the second nurse known to have died from COVID-19 in August. Forty-year-old Annette White Best, who worked on the frontlines at the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester, died on August 10.

- Anthony Lewis