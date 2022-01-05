Poland’s president tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

Poland’s president tests positive for COVID for 2nd timeWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no serious symptoms, an aide said Wednesday.
The aide, Pawel Szrot, said on Twitter that Duda was under medical observation but feels well.
Duda, 49, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot last month, Szrot said.
The president got tested this week because of cases among employees in his office.
Duda previously tested positive in October 2020 and was reported at the time not to have experienced significant illness.
Poland on Wednesday reported over 17,000 new cases and more than 630 additional deaths related to COVID-19. The country, which has a population of 38 million, has registered over 4 million cases and almost 99,000 deaths in the pandemic.
