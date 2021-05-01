Poland first winners at World Relays 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The first winners of the fifth staging of the World Relays in Poland were crowned today.

Joana Jozwik and Patryk Dobek brought home the victory for host nation Poland in the 2x2x400m relay in 3:40.92. Kenya came second and Slovenia were third.

Germany also celebrated a win today when they placed first in the mixed shuttle hurdles final with a 56.53 time over Poland and Kenya.

Meanwhile, Italy led the men's 4x100m qualifiers today with a time of 38.45 and will be joined by Brazil, South Africa, Germany, Netherlands, Ghana, Japan, and Denmark in tomorrow's final.

For the women's 4x100m relay final, we will see The Netherlands, France, Poland, Switzerland, Ecuador, Italy, Japan and Denmark competing against each other.

Cuba led the list of today's qualifiers in the women's 4x400m with 3:27.90 and will compete in the final tomorrow against Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Germany, Italy and France.

However, for the men's 4x400m relays, The Netherlands, Japan, South Africa, Belgium, Botswana, Colombia, France and Italy will run against each other in tomorrow's final.

The finals for the mixed 4x400m will also take place tomorrow and will feature Italy, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Ireland, Belgium, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, The Netherlands and Spain.

Both Jamaica and the United States did not send a team to compete in this year's World Relays.