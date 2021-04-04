Police, canine unit, JDF intensify search in missing teacher case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have intensified their search for the missing Clarendon woman whose vehicle was found in St Catherine Saturday evening.

The vehicle was spotted in the Bellas Gate area with two men aboard who engaged the police in a shootout. The fire was returned and one man was killed while the other escaped.

The police returned to the area early Sunday morning joined by the K-9 division, a group of teachers, and members of the Jamaica Defence Force supported by drone technology to continue their search for the suspect.

Assistant Superintendent of Police in Clarendon, Eudene Downey, said the search party was out as early as 6:00 am starting in the Rosewell District in Clarendon leading to Planters Hall on the border leading up into Bellas Gate where the motor vehicle was recovered.

"Our efforts are concentrated around this area based upon intelligence and mapping and based on where we located the motor vehicle and other personal belongings of Miss Dawkins," Downey said.

“So far we have not found her, but we will continue to search and we are asking members of the public to come on board as we intensify the search to find Miss Dawkins,” she added.

As to the identity of the men and where they might be from, she said, “the police are following strong leads, but as soon as we have concretised our information the media will be aware”.

Natalie Dawkins, who teaches at Four Paths Primary School, has been missing since Tuesday, March 30. She was last seen at home in Denbigh Kraal by a neighbour who alerted her to her car alarm going off. Her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 on Wednesday.

The police said her relatives tried contacting her but the calls went unanswered. When relatives went to Dawkins' house they realised that her car and other items were missing.