Police/military operation in Grants Pen

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A police/military operation is now underway in the St Andrew community of Grants Pen where three people, including an alleged area don, were gunned down last Friday.

Police told OBSERVER ONLINE that the operation is aimed at locating a number of persons of interest in the triple murder as well as finding guns allegedly hidden in sections of the community.

“Since the curfew (was imposed) last Friday, we have been in pursuit of a number of persons of interest, persons we believe that can assist us in our investigations into the triple murder. We have (also) received intelligence that guns have been hidden in some of these locations and we are carrying out searches,” said Inspector Tyrone Archer of the Grants Pen Police Station.

Three men were gunned down in a late afternoon gun attack on Morgan Lane in the community last Friday.

Among the dead are the alleged don for the community and his brother. The reported don has been identified as 'Bomber'. His brother is known as 'Joe'.

Reports are that the incident took place about 5:30 pm.