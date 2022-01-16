Police/military team patrols Sav following ZOSO announcement

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - A large joint police/ military team is currently on patrol across a wide section of the Savanna-la-Mar South area which was declared as a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) earlier Sunday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The areas covered include Russia, Dalling Street and Dexter Street.

During a visit to the crime-riddled communities by Observer Online shortly after Holness' announcement, several armoured vehicles were seen in the area.

A security checkpoint was also observed at the intersection of Ricketts Street and Seaton Crescent.

The post is located just a few metres from where a child was reportedly shot and injured by gunmen last Thursday.

While some residents have welcomed the ZOSO, others are of the view that it will be a waste of taxpayers' money.

Westmoreland has seen a spike in murders in recent months due to gang violence.

Last year, some 128 murders were recorded in the parish— a 60 percentage increase over the previous year.

In announcing the ZOSO in Westmoreland on Sunday, Holness stated that “…these areas have been captured by gangs and are currently in the grips of terror.”

-Anthony Lewis.