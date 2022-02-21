Police Federation accepts Gov't wage offer

Police Federation accepts Gov't wage offerMonday, February 21, 2022
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the Jamaica Police Federation has accepted the Government's latest wage offer, ending months of tough negotiations.
The members unanimously voted to accept the offer following consultations. They had previously rejected a four per cent wage increase offer, which they had dismissed as an insult.
Under the latest wage offer, according to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, constables (who are at the lowest rank of the police hierarchy), would “take home at least $210,000, with the greater portion being un-taxed.”
One high-ranking member of the Police Federation had urged the rank-and-file members of the constabulary to seriously consider the new wage deal as “the amount of money offered is available in this financial year and will not be brought forward to the next.
“I am in no way saying this package is good. I am saying that under the circumstances we can approve it. Cap this amount on our March salary and let us move forward April and beyond,” the member expressed.
