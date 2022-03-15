Police Federation blasts media, cops over reports on policewoman who lost gun in bushes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Some senior members of the Jamaica Police Federation are outraged over media reports of a female constable who reportedly lost her gun while relieving herself in bushes last weekend.

The anger is also directed at cops who allegedly circulated photographs of the female constable on social media site, Facebook.

"It would seem to me that some members of the JCF only know how to belittle their own colleagues," said a terse internal memo from a female executive member of the police federation obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

She openly expressed her "shame" and "disgust" with the reporting of the incident in the media.

"The nasty headlines in my opinion is nothing short of distasteful journalism," the officer quipped.

Reports emerged that the constable, who is assigned to the St Ann's Bay Highway Patrol, lost her Glock service pistol, with a magazine attached containing 17 9mm cartridges, while on duty along the Llandovery main road.

It is reported that she went to relieve herself in nearby bushes, and realised about six minutes later that the firearm was missing. A search was conducted in the area in an effort to retrieve the weapon but this proved futile.

However, the weapon was reportedly found and returned by a member of the public.

In another memo obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, another executive of the federation expressed disappointment in police officers who broadcasted the name and rank of the officer.

"I condemn the repercussions as we could have been temperate and support the member knowing that she will face disciplinary action," the memo said.

The officer went on to lament that every member of the force has to seek medical attention in "holding up their urine and that is a fact".

"What happened with the firearm was unfortunate, but it was a result of responding to nature," the officer wrote.

Although the firearm was returned, the federation member said the affected policewoman has been reportedly left "embarassed" and "traumatised" by the incident, especially in light of her personal life being affected by the incident.

Both federation members called on law officers to stand with and support the female constable in light of her facing disciplinary action.

"Women suffer daily from various sickness on account of the job. We don't complain. I am tired of being sick and tired. Colleagues, we must speak up for this female cop and other females in the organisation," wrote the female federation member.