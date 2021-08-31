Police Federation boss says cops feel disrespected as there were no provisions for food on lockdown days

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Rank-and-file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are hopping mad that that no provision was made for them to be able to purchase meals while on duty during lockdown days.

And the leadership of the Jamaica Police Federation, which represents the rank-and-file is fuming, claiming that both Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang have been made aware of the situation.

According to the Chairman of the Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, the problem is islandwide.

“Nothing has been put in place,” James said Tuesday afternoon when asked by OBSERVER ONLINE whether the tuck shops/canteens at the various police stations were closed on lockdown days.

“The fact of the matter is that we have reached out to Commissioner (Anderson) and the Minister (Chang) and we're awaiting their response because we are not satisfied,” said the upset Federation boss.

James said the matter was brought to their superiors on Sunday at the start of the second of two three-day lockdown periods aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

“From Sunday we have brought this matter and we were told that it would go to Cabinet yesterday (Monday) and up to today's (Tuesday's) date, at this time, nothing has been put in place”.

According the James, the expectation of the cops on duty is that the authorities would make arrangements with the various restaurants for them to provide meals.

“We cannot have a lockdown and police officers are performing duties and cannot access anything to eat. This is unacceptable; this is something that should be put in place for operational efficiency.

“You cannot have hungry police officers out there and the audacity is that …you expect police officers who are out there enforcing the law to incur additional costs at the state's expense,” James declared.

To add insult to injury, he said when police personnel turn up at a popular fast food chain they are not being served.

“They're being disrespected and I'm going to instruct my officers not to use these facilities, we should embark on a boycott of these facilities. That is the extent to which I'm prepared to go, to encourage them and their families not to use these facilities,” James stated.

He fumed that it was “embarrassing to say the least that operational orders are being done and they include nothing about the welfare and well being of the men and women on duty”.

James told OBSERVER ONLINE that in such a situation, morale among the membership was low as they feel their work and worth are not valued by the state.

He said the same thing happened during the previous three-day lockdown period which ran from August 22 to 24.

He also said he was being bombarded with calls from the membership and was now “getting irate about the situation since the matter has been brought to the appropriate authorities”.

The Federation Chairman said he will be having a meeting with the security minister on Wednesday and will let him know, in no uncertain terms the "level of travesty" that has been meted out to the men and women of the JCF.

“You can't treat police so,” he concluded.