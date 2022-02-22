Police Federation 'not satisfied' with wage deal, says it made sacrifice for national security

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF), Corporal Rohan James, has concerns with the agreement but says the police inked the deal with the Government of Jamaica, as a sacrifice for the people of Jamaica.

Speaking at the official signing at the Ministry of Finance Tuesday morning, James said the JPF also agreed to the deal, based on information that was presented by the government.

On Monday, it was announced that the police had accepted a four per cent increase for the period 2021-2022 after a protracted period of negotiations.

James said 16 of the 63 benefits that the police had proposed have been completed favourably and discussions are ongoing for the rest.

"It has been a long road in coming to this position and the federation has endured a lot of painstaking discussions on what we embarked on and we believe that we are at this position, it is not that we are satisfied but we are making a sacrifice in the interest of national security and the people of this country," James said.

"It is based on the information that we are privileged to. It is that we hope to ensure that we hold true to form and the government accountable to its word, when the government posits that we will benefit significantly from the compensation implementation review.

"The Federation will ensure that at the end of the day that the membership gets what they so desire in the interest of all parties and the people of Jamaica, so that they can serve and protect," he continued.

According to Minister of Finance and Public Service, Nigel Clarke, the signing completes 98 per cent of wage negotiations with public sector workers. He credits this to the social cohesion of the Jamaican society.

Clarke said the economy has performed better than projected, which will enable the government to start the public sector compensation implementation review.

"We have seen economic growth over the past several quarters and the restoration of government revenues have certainly began with a good momentum and that puts us in a position to now focus on the beginning of the implementation of the compensation restructuring in the new fiscal year," Clarke said.

"The police force plays a crucial and critical role in the economy and in the country. Crime is seen as the number one issue on the minds of majority of Jamaicans.

"The brave men and women who constitute the Jamaica Constabulary Force are on the front line dealing with the most complex of matters that affect all Jamaicans. The GOJ places their issues and their welfare at the centre of all considerations," Clarke stated.