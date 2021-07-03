Police High Command condemns killing of police officer

Police High Command condemns killing of police officerSaturday, July 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Police High Command is condemning the killing of Corporal Devon Thomas, who was gunned down in Papine, St Andrew on Friday, July 2.
Thomas was reportedly at a bar in Papine, St Andrew about 8:35 pm on Friday, July 2, when he was shot by gunmen. He succumbed to his injuries at hospital.
“The JCF family extends condolences to the family of Corporal Thomas. We know you are hurting, because the entire JCF is also grieving,” the High Command said.
Reports are that a top-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Corporal Thomas has been ordered by the High Command.
Meanwhile, the Force's Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch have been dispatched to the St Andrew Central Division to give support to the colleagues of Corporal Thomas. Support has also been offered to his family.
Thomas last served the St Andrew Central Division.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy