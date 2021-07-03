Police High Command condemns killing of police officer

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Police High Command is condemning the killing of Corporal Devon Thomas, who was gunned down in Papine, St Andrew on Friday, July 2.

Thomas was reportedly at a bar in Papine, St Andrew about 8:35 pm on Friday, July 2, when he was shot by gunmen. He succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

“The JCF family extends condolences to the family of Corporal Thomas. We know you are hurting, because the entire JCF is also grieving,” the High Command said.

Reports are that a top-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Corporal Thomas has been ordered by the High Command.

Meanwhile, the Force's Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch have been dispatched to the St Andrew Central Division to give support to the colleagues of Corporal Thomas. Support has also been offered to his family.

Thomas last served the St Andrew Central Division.