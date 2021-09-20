Police High Command condemns killing of sergeant; orders top-level probe

Police High Command condemns killing of sergeant; orders top-level probeMonday, September 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In condemning Sunday's murder of Sergeant Averel McCollin, the Police High Command has declared that a "top-level" probe has been ordered into the killing.
McCollin was gunned down around 1:25 am Sunday on Cottage Drive in Gregory Park, St Catherine.
According to head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, who spoke with Jamaica Observer yesterday, McCollin was among a group playing a game of dominoes in the back of a yard when the incident occurred.
"The JCF family extends condolences to the family of Sergeant McCollin. We know you are hurting, because the entire JCF is also grieving," stated the High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in a statement on Monday.
It added that, "A top-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Sergeant McCollin has been ordered by the High Command."
Meanwhile, the JCF's Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch have been dispatched to the St Andrew South Division, where McCollin last served, to give support to his colleagues.
"Support has also been offered to his family," the High Command stated.
Updates on the probe into the murder, according to the statement, will be provided when available.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy