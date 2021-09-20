Police High Command condemns killing of sergeant; orders top-level probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In condemning Sunday's murder of Sergeant Averel McCollin, the Police High Command has declared that a "top-level" probe has been ordered into the killing.

McCollin was gunned down around 1:25 am Sunday on Cottage Drive in Gregory Park, St Catherine.

According to head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, who spoke with Jamaica Observer yesterday, McCollin was among a group playing a game of dominoes in the back of a yard when the incident occurred.

"The JCF family extends condolences to the family of Sergeant McCollin. We know you are hurting, because the entire JCF is also grieving," stated the High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in a statement on Monday.

It added that, "A top-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Sergeant McCollin has been ordered by the High Command."

Meanwhile, the JCF's Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch have been dispatched to the St Andrew South Division, where McCollin last served, to give support to his colleagues.

"Support has also been offered to his family," the High Command stated.

Updates on the probe into the murder, according to the statement, will be provided when available.