Police High Command condemns murder of cop in Portmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Police High Command is condemning the brutal attack on a police constable in Gregory Park, St Catherine on Tuesday, March 30.

The slain policeman has been identified as 36-year-old Jermaine Bennett, who was assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division.

“The High Command expresses condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain constable as the constabulary continues to mourn the loss of a colleague. The constabulary is committed to conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his murder,” the police top brass said in a statement today

“We want to remind our members that the threat level against police remains at extreme and as such, officers are encouraged to take swift and decisive action to defend themselves, colleagues and their families. These attacks are a testament to the fact members of the constabulary are not insulated from the effects of crime and violence.”

The High Command is urging anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 311 or the Police 119 emergency number.

Meanwhile, the Force's Chaplaincy Unit and Welfare Unit are providing support to the family members and colleagues of Constable Bennett, the High Command said.