Police High Command expresses condolences to relatives of slain policeman

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Police High Command is expressing sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Police Corporal, Delwin Jackson, who was one of two shot dead by unknown assailants in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine on Wednesday.

Corporal Jackson was assigned to the Glengoffe Police Station in St Catherine North Division.

Read: Cop killed in Central Village

Reports are that about 7:15 am, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On their arrival Corporal Jackson was seen lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said a grey Nissan Tiida motor car, with the engine running was also found at the scene.

The area was canvassed and while processing the scene, the body of 42-year-old Kenroy Chandler, a taxi operator of West Prospect District, Bog Walk, St Catherine, was found in bushes with gunshot wounds, the police said.

Read: Another murder in Central Village hours after cop killed

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are now probing the double killing.

Meanwhile, the force's Chaplaincy and Welfare Units are providing support to the family members and colleagues of Corporal Jackson.