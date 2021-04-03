Police ID deceased in Good Friday murder-suicide

Police ID deceased in Good Friday murder-suicideSaturday, April 03, 2021
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police have identified the woman who was killed in a suspected murder suicide in Citron Valley, Middleton in St Thomas on Good Friday.
She is 47-year-old Lorraine Hutchinson of the community.
The other deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Winston Johnson of the same area.
The police said about 9:30 am yesterday, Hutchinson was in her community when she was attacked by Johnson who stabbed her several times all over her body.
The police said she was taken to the hospital where she died.
Shortly after, Johnson's house was reportedly seen engulfed in flames and the police and fire department were alerted.
Johnson was later found hanging from a tree. He is suspected to have committed suicide.
