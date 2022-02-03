Police ID one of three suspects in murder of Chinese couple

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth Police have identified one of three suspects wanted for the December 2021 double murder of a Chinese couple in Bellevue in the parish.

The wanted man has been identified as Tommy Thompson from Cameron Hill in Maggotty, St Elizabeth.

The three gunmen were reportedly caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) system posing as customers in the Jojo supermarket before killing Haikong Wan, 48, businesswoman and Shiyun Shu, 53, businessman of Bellevue District.

It is theorised that the motive for the killing, which took place shortly before 8:00 pm, was robbery.

The police said the business owners, who operated the supermarket, were killed during a robbery at the business place.

Residents told OBSERVER ONLINE that the supermarket, which has been in operation for almost eight years, had been robbed at least three times prior to the murders.

A police source said investigators are also probing the possibility of the double murder being contracted.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information that can assist them to contact Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.