Police absence hits Portland Parish Court

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Court services at the Portland Parish Court have been affected by the absence of police officers.

The three courts dealing with criminal and civil matters have been affected.

OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed that the absence of police officers is linked to yesterday’s stand-off between a judge and a police sergeant which created moments of tension in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, resulting in the cop being warned for contempt.

In Portland today, the Michaelmas session of the circuit which started with some 59 cases was not affected as it was adjourned on Thursday. It resumes on Monday.

- Everard Owen

READ: Tension continues to simmer at Santa Cruz courthouse

READ: Judge, police sergeant in tense court drama