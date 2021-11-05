Police absence hits Portland Parish Court

Police absence hits Portland Parish CourtFriday, November 05, 2021
PORTLAND, Jamaica— Court services at the Portland Parish Court have been affected by the absence of police officers.
The three courts dealing with criminal and civil matters have been affected.
OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed that the absence of police officers is linked to yesterday’s stand-off between a judge and a police sergeant which created moments of tension in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, resulting in the cop being warned for contempt.
In Portland today, the Michaelmas session of the circuit which started with some 59 cases was not affected as it was adjourned on Thursday. It resumes on Monday.
- Everard Owen
