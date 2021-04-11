Police alert job seekers to fake employment agencies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging job seekers, especially young adults, to ensure that employment agencies are legitimate companies before engaging in any business with them.

According to the police, employment agencies are being used as a ploy to defraud people of cash and in more serious cases, to lure people into situations where they are robbed or are otherwise victimized.

These fake agencies use different ways to advertise, but the use of social media is especially common, the JCF said.

Job seekers are therefore advised to use the tool provided on the Ministry of Labour's website to verify that an agency is in fact an authentic business, licensed to operate in Jamaica. The Ministry of Labour's website is mlss.gov.jm.

In addition, the JCF is encouraging parents to get involved in the job search with their children and guide them accordingly. Young adults are also urged to seek guidance from their parents or another trusted adult before engaging any employment agency.

Fake agencies employ many strategies, but some of the more popular ones include asking people to pay for uniforms, training equipment or lodging. In some cases, they have also purported to offer lodging and meals to the job seeker, the JCF said. It added that such claims are usually false and people should interpret any such claims as a red flag and seek help immediately.

“Above all, persons must trust their instinct. If something feels wrong or 'off', call the police immediately,” the JCF cautioned.

People may contact the police at the 119 number or Crime Stop at 311.