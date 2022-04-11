Police and citizen relations need to improve, says PM

Police and citizen relations need to improve, says PMMonday, April 11, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says interactions between the public and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) need to improve.
“We have put in place a process that any death as a result of the police must be investigated, and the Government has not in any way intervened or watered down the powers of INDECOM [the Independent Commission of Investigations],” he pointed out.
“So, there is a process of accountability and I urge citizens to use that process. Don't… put yourselves between the police and their jobs, because that is not going to help us in the long term in fighting crime. The criminals are not your friends."
