Police and citizen relations need to improve, says PM

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says interactions between the public and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) need to improve.

Speaking at the official ground-breaking ceremony for the new Little London Police Station in Westmoreland on Thursday, April 7, the Prime Minister said that despite the challenges, his government remains committed to "transforming the JCF to be the people's force, the force for good" but says it is "a difficult prospect in an indisciplined society that seeks to challenge the police at every turn."

“We have all seen the videos of the police in operation, gunshots are firing, and people are running to where the police operations are, imperilling themselves and endangering the police as well," he said. "We have seen the operations of the police in difficult areas in heavily trafficked areas; the way in which the public interacts with the police in Jamaica has to change."

Holness also emphasised that members of the JCF are held accountable when issues concerning them arise.

“We have put in place a process that any death as a result of the police must be investigated, and the Government has not in any way intervened or watered down the powers of INDECOM [the Independent Commission of Investigations],” he pointed out.

“So, there is a process of accountability and I urge citizens to use that process. Don't… put yourselves between the police and their jobs, because that is not going to help us in the long term in fighting crime. The criminals are not your friends."