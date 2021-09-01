Police announce traffic changes in Port Antonio

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Police have announced several traffic changes aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Port Antonio, Portland.

According to the police, the changes will occur along West Street and inside the Port Antonio Marina between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm (or as the need arises) on the following dates.

· Wednesday September 1, 2021 to Saturday September 4, 2021

· Monday September 6, 2021

· Thursday September 9, 2021 and Friday September 10, 2021

The police also said that West Street will be converted into a one-way road for all west bound traffic with the exception of motor trucks.

Motor trucks will not be permitted to access the Marina and will continue their journey along West Street (both east and west bound). The no parking designated areas along West Street will remain in effect.

In regards to the Port Antonio Marina, the police said, with the exception of motor trucks, all east bound traffic will be diverted through the West Gate of the marina and will exit through the East Gate.

Parking inside the marina will be restricted to the designated parking lot or to one side of the roadway as determined by the police officers on the ground.

The speed limit inside the Marina is 20 km/h and must be observed by all motorists accessing the Marina.

No overtaking is permitted inside the Marina. The flow of traffic inside the Marina will be one-way and will only accommodate east bound traffic.

According to the police, the changes are being enacted by the Superintentendent of Police in-charge of the Portland Division, under the authority of section 22 of the Constabulary Force Act.