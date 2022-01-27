Police appeal for help from public in rooting out criminals

Police appeal for help from public in rooting out criminalsThursday, January 27, 2022
With over 200 people wanted for serious crimes across the island, the police are urging Jamaicans to help identify and root out the criminals.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, speaking at a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) press briefing on Thursday argued that those individuals are considered to be very dangerous, armed and will shoot and kill.
He also pointed out too that there are some 90 most wanted individuals who are fueling crime across the island.
“They have engaged in murder, extortion, rape. Today I wanted to appeal to these individuals who are wanted by the police to turn themselves in. I also want to appeal to their relatives to encourage them to surrender to the police, I also want to appeal to citizens within the various communities to encourage these individuals to report or hand themselves in to the police,” he said.
“Religious groups, pastors, justice of the peace and even attorneys at law, I encourage you to encourage these individuals to surrender to the police,” Bailey added.
Bailey also reminded the public that harbouring a fugitive is a crime.
Anyone with information relating to any criminal activities and whereabouts of criminals are being asked to contact the Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
Bailey's appeal comes as the country battles a crime wave that has seen an almost 16 per cent increase in murders since the start of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
- Brittny Hutchinson
